Braves Announcer Slammed for Describing MLB All-Star’s Absence as ‘Injury Limbo’ After His Arrest on Domestic Violence Charges

Longtime Atlanta Braves play-by-play voice Chip Caray is being criticized for conveniently overlooking the domestic violence arrest of star outfielder Marcell Ozuna.

During Monday night’s broadcast on Bally Sports South, Caray described Ozuna’s absence from the Braves-Nationals game as “injury limbo.” While Ozuna is currently dealing with two fractured fingers, suffered while sliding into third base last week, that’s not the primary reason why he isn’t allowed to be with his team.

On Saturday, Ozuna was arrested on charges of aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor family violence battery against his wife. He was released by authorities Monday on a $20,000 bond. But those charges will keep Ozuna away from the Braves as Major League Baseball investigates the incident under the league/MLBPA joint domestic violence policy.

“It will be very interesting to see how the Braves manage their left field spot now that Marcell Ozuna is in injury limbo,” Caray said during the sixth inning of the Braves broadcast Monday night, two days after news of Ozuna’s arrest was made public.

It is possible that at a different point during the broadcast, Caray explained that Ozuna is away from the club for reasons other than just injury. But baseball fans were upset by the “injury limbo” categorization for a player that was widely known to have been arrested.

Chip Caray just described the Marcell Ozuna situation as “injury limbo.” — J.C. Bradbury (@jc_bradbury) May 31, 2021

A weird term for “was arrested” https://t.co/w1AjqVOTQc — Tanya Bondurant (@TanyaBondurant) June 1, 2021

#Braves TV guy Chip Caray said it would be interesting to see what team does with left-field position while “Ozuna is in injury limbo.” Really? That’s the only Ozuna concern? — David Carroll (@DAVIDCARROLL3) May 31, 2021

Look, Ozuna shouldn’t ever put on a Braves uniform again. But also can we finally get rid of Chip too? JFC. https://t.co/7U0c1Vc3BM — Josh Zembik (@jzembik) June 1, 2021

this fuckin guy https://t.co/mbq7Ed81XU — Nathan Bernhardt (@jonbernhardt) May 31, 2021

I thought I misheard this at first. But then again it is Chip Caray on @BravesOnBally. The Braves’ broadcast is basically what you’d put together if you had broadcast rights, a lot of money, and your only connection to baseball was WGN in the 1980s. https://t.co/ItJQoNw9JG — John Wright (@jfwiii) May 31, 2021

New details of Ozuna’s domestic dispute emerged Tuesday, after an arrest affidavit was obtained by WSB-TV.

“He threatened to kill her and she threatened to call 911,” the document states. “She took his cellphone from a table and called 911.” The woman told police she had a knife and threatened to use it if her husband got any closer to him. She eventually put the knife down, but Ozuna reportedly remained aggressive.

Police entered the home after witnessing Ozuna grab his wife by the throat and put her up against the wall. Ozuna reportedly stopped the attack when he saw the cops. These details were released after Caray’s “injury limbo” statement from Monday.

Watch above via, Bally Sports South

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]