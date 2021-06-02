Legendary basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski announced the upcoming college basketball season will be his final year with Duke. The breaking news was confirmed by Stadium college basketball Insider Jeff Goodman.

At 74 years old, Coach K has already compiled 1,165 victories, becoming the first Division I men’s basketball coach to reach 1,000 wins at one school, reaching the mark in 2017. With five national titles at Duke, leading the Blue Devils to 12 NCAA Final Fours, and serving as an icon in college basketball, Krzyzewski’s retirement creates a major void for the sport to fill. According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, associate head coach Jon Scheyer will be named Krzyzewski’s successor.

Prior to joining Duke in 1980, Krzyzewski spent five seasons as head coach of Army, his alma mater, having played basketball there from 1966-1969 under Bob Knight. In addition to becoming an icon at the college level, Coach K led the United States men’s national team to three consecutive Olympic gold medals from 2008-2016.

Coach K also served as an assistant on the United States men’s basketball team during the 1984 and 1992 Olympics, winning the gold for both. A two-time inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Krzyzewski entered the hall in 2001 for his own coaching career and in 2010 as part of the 1992 “Dream Team.”

Coach K will enter his final year with Duke following one of his most disappointing seasons leading their basketball program, having failed to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1994-95.

BREAKING: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has decided to retire after this coming season, multiple sources told @stadium. Official announcement expected soon. The leading candidate to replace K is assistant and former Duke player Jon Scheyer. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 2, 2021

Coach K is the second longest tenured Division I basketball coach. He became the head coach at Duke in 1980. 41 years later and he's going to retire. First Roy and now Coach K. The term end of an era isn't even enough to truly describe it. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) June 2, 2021

Is Coach K the greatest American sports coach of all time? And if not, who would you rank ahead of him? — Bram Weinstein (@RealBramW) June 2, 2021

good luck trying to sum up krzyzewski in a tweet or thread. — bomani (@bomani_jones) June 2, 2021

It looks like 2022-23 will be the first season since 1966 that the ACC didn’t have Krzyzewski, Williams or Swofford in the league in some form. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) June 2, 2021

