Monday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals has been postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during play. Medical staff administered CPR on the field and he was taken away by an ambulance. he is reportedly in critical condition.

Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in what did not appear to be an especially violent hit, though Hamlin’s chest seemed to take the brunt of the contact. The Bills defensive back got to his feet without incident before falling backward and making no effort to brace himself as he fell.

Horrifying moment at #BillsvsBengals just now. Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle, got up, wobbled, and collapsed. EMS has been administering CPR and Hamlin has been down for over 9 minutes.pic.twitter.com/A7EA93wVqc — Talia Jane ❤️‍🔥 (@taliaotg) January 3, 2023

About 20 minutes after the injury, on-field officials announced the game was temporarily suspended. Approximately 40 minutes later, the NFL announced the game had been suspended for the evening.

Players and coaches for both teams were visibly distraught, as Hamlin remained motionless on the field. Some players were crying.

FOX19 Cincinnati reporter Joe Danneman tweeted he was told Hamlin had a pulse but was not breathing on his own when he was taken away via ambulance.

“I’m told Damar Hamlin has a pulse, but is not breathing on his own,” he said. Danneman also reported Hamlin was placed on an automatic external defibrillator.

Hamlin, 24, was chosen in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.

In a statement, the NFL said Hamlin is in critical condition at a nearby hospital:

Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.

The NFL Players Association also issued a statement Monday night.

“The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin,” it read. “We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being.”

This is a developing story.

