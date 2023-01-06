Emergency Communication During Damar Hamlin Collapse Made Public: ‘We’re Going to Need Everybody’

Audio of the emergency communications made as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest has been made public.

Hamlin fell to the ground after tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals in Cincinnati. CPR was administered to Hamlin by medical personnel for 10 minutes. The game was temporarily suspended before being indefinitely postponed. Hamlin is currently in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. In a brand new update on Thursday, doctors say Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” and that he was awake. On Friday, the Bills announced Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed and he was talking.

The audio conveyed alarm by medical personnel during the health scare.

At 8:55 p.m., when Hamlin went down, one person said, “Go ahead and go over to the cot. I don’t like how he went down.”

“We’re going to need everybody. All call. All call,” said a second person. “We need everybody.”

“Call, bring everybody. We need an airway doctor, everybody,” said the first person. “Bring the cot with the medics.”

At 9:20 p.m., a third person called for a monitor that measures a person’s carbon dioxide levels.

“You got that little monitor on there? I need an end-tidal CO2,” said the third person.

A fourth person said, “We do have the other monitor with us. We’re checking all our equipment. I’m going to send you a text with things that we need.”

“I need an end-tidal CO2 now! Per the doc” said the third person. “They’re still waiting on the patient.”

When the third person asked if the monitor is on its way, the fourth person replied, “Yeah, he’s bringing the monitor. Dave, step it up!”

“Yeah, you need to step it up,” said the third person.

At 9:12 p.m. additional medical personnel was requested.

“I need another medic in the back, please,” said the third person.

“You need a medic in the back of the bus?” asked a fifth person.

‘Affirmative, we are right outside the gate,” replied the third person.

“OK, I’m on my way,” said the fifth person.

At 9:17 p.m. it was communicated that Hamlin’s parents were going to the hospital with a police officer. It was relayed there were two Bills staffers in the back of the ambulance.

Listen above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com