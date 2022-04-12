You play to win the game, right? At least, according to Herm Edwards. But one coach may have taken that anecdote too far when he intervened in the closing minutes of a soccer match by stopping the ball himself.

This happened over the weekend in the Spanish fifth tier when Villanueva Del Pardillo F.C. and Colmnar Viejo met for a match. The score was tied 1-1 going into extra time when an assistant coach for Colmnar Viejo ran onto the pitch and stopped the ball.

And that’s when things got ugly.

Take a look.

Have you ever seen anything like this? 👀 A Villanueva del Pardillo coach was SENT OFF after entering the pitch to stop a counter-attack against his team in the 89th minute! 😳pic.twitter.com/4uJiEFIpKp — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 12, 2022

Never have I seen such a deliberate interruption by a coach, and the referee was quick to issue the red card, but that isn’t enough of a punishment for breaking up a counterattack. Plus, Pardillo players wanted to give the coach a piece of their minds, too.

It happened in one of the lowest tiers of the Spanish leagues so it won’t matter much in the grand scheme of world soccer, but still, what a scummy thing to do. As a coach you have to let the players decide the outcome, not you. That is the most basic truth of sport.

My favorite part of the whole clip is the Sky Sports reporter saying “He’s lost his head there Tom.” It just adds to the comical aspect of the situation as the British telecast couldn’t believe their eyes as well. Oh my days.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com