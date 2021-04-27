‘I’m Gonna Take This Damn Mask Off!’ Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey Begins Tenure At LSU With Anti-Covid Statement

In Kim Mulkey’s first order of business as the LSU Tigers women’s basketball coach, she ripped her mask off to a round of applause, making her second forceful statement against Covid regulations in the last month.

“I’m gonna take this damn mask off,” Mulkey said as she dramatically tossed her face covering aside, “Cause I have a lot to say.” The polarizing statement was made immediately after she was welcomed to the podium during her introductory press conference Monday. Mulkey was officially announced as the LSU Tigers new women’s basketball head coach over the weekend.

A well-decorated coach, Mulkey joined the Tigers after more than two decades heading the Baylor Bears women’s basketball program. Mulkey led the Bears to three national titles, four Final Fours and six Elite Eights. Her most recent Elite Eight appearance came last month, during Mulkey made headlines for bashing Cvoid safety protocols.

“They need to dump the Covid testing,” Mulkey suggested of the NCAA last month. “Wouldn’t it be a shame to keep Covid testing and then you got kids that test positive or something and they don’t get to play in the Final Four?”

An NCAA spokesperson responded to Mulkey’s idea, stating player tests would continue through the end of the tournament. The comments from Mulkey came after she tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the season.

Mulkey was standing at the podium alone. She was not within six feet of anyone and likely did not need to wear a mask, but Mulkey clearly tossed it aside with purpose. LSU landed an unquestionably great basketball coach, and someone who isn’t afraid to make headlines.

Watch above via, LSUsports

