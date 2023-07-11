Kansas City Chiefs Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ Arrested for Laundering, Robbery After Months on the Run

Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium will be without a familiar face.

Xaviar Michael Babudar, the Chiefs superfan commonly known as the “ChiefsAholic,” has been arrested in California, FOX 4 Kansas City reported Monday. Babudar spent months on the run after he was first arrested in December for robbing the Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union. He was charged with one count of bank theft and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines.

The 28-year-old was released on bond in February. Coincidentally, his release was four days before the Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl. By March, he removed his ankle monitor and took off.

On Friday, Babudar was located and arrested in Lincoln, California. With that arrested came a slew of new of additional charges after investigators discovered the robbery in Tulsa was far from the only one. Between March and December 2022, Babudar allegedly robbed eight banks and credit unions in five states across the Midwest. There were also multiple failed robbery attempts.

Additionally, Babudar purchased hundreds of thousands of dollars in casino chips at various Midwest casinos between April and December of that year.

Babudar was connected to these robberies after his cell phone pinged near the financial institutions around the same time. In some of the cases, the reported continued, his phone signal was picked up mere minutes away.

Investigators also recovered a glove from the Great Western Bank in Clive, Iowa, following a March 2 robbery. It matched the DNA of a hat recovered from a November 17 robbery in Nashville, Tennessee.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com