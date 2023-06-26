Former cyclist Lance Armstrong on Saturday teased the release of an interview he did with Caitlyn Jenner. The two discussed the issue of trans athletes and their place in sports.

In response, Twitter immediately reminded Armstrong of the cheating scandal that tarnished his career.

“Have we really come to a time and place where spirited debate is not only frowned upon, but feared?” Armstrong said in a Twitter thread. “Where people’s greatest concern is being fired, shamed, or canceled? As someone all too familiar with this phenomenon, I feel I’m uniquely positioned to have these conversations.

“Is there not a world in which one can be supportive of the transgender community and curious about the fairness of Trans athletes in sport yet not be labeled a transphobe or a bigot as we ask questions? Do we yet know the answers? And do we even want to know the answers?”

Have we really come to a time and place where spirited debate is not only frowned upon, but feared? Where people’s greatest concern is being fired, shamed or cancelled? As someone all too familiar with this phenomenon, I feel I’m uniquely positioned to have these conversations. pic.twitter.com/De7xs3PUq3 — Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) June 25, 2023

Throughout much of his career, the seven-time Tour de France winner faced accusations of doping. He continuously denied it until finally admitting to using performance-enhancing drugs in 2013. Armstrong was then stripped of his titles.

Because of this, users found it odd that Armstrong was questioning the idea of fairness when it comes to trans athletes in sports.

Man who was stripped of all his competitive awards for years of cheating in his sport thinks he’s uniquely qualified to claim the tiny number of trans women athletes (fewer than 100 in the US) has unfair advantage and claims it–not doping–is THE issue in sport today. Sit down. https://t.co/XgYqWMRNfm — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) June 25, 2023

As someone who betrayed the trust of countless Americans who were inspired by the story you put forward, only to learn you were cheating the system, maybe you should not be commenting, Lance. I’m just saying… https://t.co/LhBKYS2h98 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 25, 2023

Lance Armstrong being worried about what’s “fair” in sports is straight-up psychopath behavior. Man, the ball on this guy. https://t.co/ySLBjqmhbX — DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) June 25, 2023

you singlehandedly burned down an entire decade of your sport for your own ego and money. there is almost no one in sport still alive who deserves to be heard less https://t.co/gJkL2BK8lY — engineer gaming (@NorikSigma) June 26, 2023

The biggest cheater in sports wants you to know that the real problem is trans athletes https://t.co/JVhFSrGhyc — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) June 25, 2023

People also took issue with Armstrong’s claim of people being “fired” and “canceled” considering his attempt to ruin the reputations of anyone that attempted to speak out on his use of PEDs. He notoriously called his former masseuse an “alcoholic” and a “whore” in response to her speaking out.

when Lance Armstrong’s soigneur (massage therapist) testified about his doping, he characterized her as an “alcoholic” and a “whore”. he also ruined Greg LeMond’s (only American to win the TdF, who called on Armstrong to admit to doping) business relationship with Trek. https://t.co/vhOCDqa3Uu — Josh Sawyer but in Poland (@jesawyer) June 25, 2023

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com