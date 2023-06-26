Lance Armstrong Wants to Join the Trans Athlete Debate, Citing Curiosity ‘About the Fairness’ — Twitter Promptly Reminds Him of His Cheating Scandal

Lance Armstrong

Julien Behal/AP

Former cyclist Lance Armstrong on Saturday teased the release of an interview he did with Caitlyn Jenner. The two discussed the issue of trans athletes and their place in sports.

In response, Twitter immediately reminded Armstrong of the cheating scandal that tarnished his career.

“Have we really come to a time and place where spirited debate is not only frowned upon, but feared?” Armstrong said in a Twitter thread. “Where people’s greatest concern is being fired, shamed, or canceled? As someone all too familiar with this phenomenon, I feel I’m uniquely positioned to have these conversations.

“Is there not a world in which one can be supportive of the transgender community and curious about the fairness of Trans athletes in sport yet not be labeled a transphobe or a bigot as we ask questions? Do we yet know the answers? And do we even want to know the answers?”

Throughout much of his career, the seven-time Tour de France winner faced accusations of doping. He continuously denied it until finally admitting to using performance-enhancing drugs in 2013. Armstrong was then stripped of his titles.

Because of this, users found it odd that Armstrong was questioning the idea of fairness when it comes to trans athletes in sports.

People also took issue with Armstrong’s claim of people being “fired” and “canceled” considering his attempt to ruin the reputations of anyone that attempted to speak out on his use of PEDs. He notoriously called his former masseuse an “alcoholic” and a “whore” in response to her speaking out.

