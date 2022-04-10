A hall of fame NFL executive apologized after coming under heavy criticism for comments he made Saturday about Dwyane Haskins — the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback who was killed Saturday morning in Florida when he was struck by a dump truck while trying to cross a highway.

The executive, former Dallas Cowboys general manager Gil Brandt, made the remarks on SiriusXM’s NFL channel hours after news of the quarterback’s death was reported.

“He was a guy that was living to be dead,” Brandt said of Haskins.

Brandt went on to seemingly attribute the quarterback’s death to his leaving Ohio State University before graduating, despite being a first round NFL draft pick.

“It was always something,” Brandt said of Haskins. He added,“Maybe it he stayed in school a year he wouldn’t do silly things … jogging on the highway, on a road like that.”

Shortly after the interview, Brandt tweeted an apology.

“This morning while learning of Dwayne Haskins’ passing, I reacted carelessly and insensitively on a radio interview,” Brandt wrote. “I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family and anyone who heard my poor choice of words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time.”

Brandt has written for NFL.com since 1995, where he has become one of that outlet’s leading analysts of the NFL draft. He spent nearly three decades with the Dallas Cowboys, leaving the organization in 1988.

