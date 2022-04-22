NBA on TNT turned playfully hostile Thursday night when Nuggets broadcaster Scott Hastings responded to Charles Barkley over a 30-year-old sucker punch from their playing days.

The response happened when Ernie Johnson wrapped the show with his segment “EJ’s Neat-O Stat of The Night” as Johnson chose the infamous fight between Barkley and Detroit Pistons legend Bill Laimbeer to highlight this week. Ernie and the crew had previously discussed the 1990 incident earlier in the week as Barkley still had an axe to grind with his teammate Scott Hastings for throwing a cheap shot at the Philly big man while he was on the ground.

“Scott Hastings I’m still looking for your ass,” Barkley stated Tuesday. Scott, I still owe you a two-piece like Ali.”

Unaware of the full extent of Hasting’s cheap shot, the crew watched the tape as Barkley explained he was defenseless on the ground when the punch was thrown.

“I ain’t forgot,” Chuck said, pointing at the camera. “Scott I’m gonna hunt you down one of these days. Come in your house right before dinner, when you getting ready to eat, I’m gon’ clock yo ass.”

Thankfully social media exists 30 years after the brawl as Hastings, now a broadcaster for the Nuggets, saw Barkley’s callout and sent a response of his own to Johnson and NBA on TNT Thursday, which EJ had to show Chuck on the show.

“First of all, Chuck, let me say this. I’ll be your chimney if you are looking for a little smoke,” Hastings started. “That was 30-some-years ago. Did I sucker punch you? Damn right I did. It felt good. That is a red badge of courage for me.”

The former Piston went on explain he was just protecting Laimbeer and his teammates as this was the only year he saw a championship in sight. Hastings then issued a warning of his own to Barkley, taking a page out of Hulk Hogan’s book to do so.

“So Chuck all I gotta say is ‘what you gonna do when these 23-inch pythons wrap around your neck and squeeze the pus from between your ears’,” Hastings said while flexing as he walked off the shot.

“You better leave that alone, you better leave that alone Chuck,” Kenny Smith said as Barkley laughed.

The conversation continued on for another minute as Barkley defended himself further to Hastings and the tv crew.

“Them Nuggets going to get swept anyways so I’m not going to see you this year. So get your ass together for next year,” Barkley warned.

