Philadelphia is known to have a love-hate relationship with its star athletes — as Philly fans seem to turn on their teams and players more frequently and vociferously than in most cities (see Simmons, Ben).

Case in point, Monday night when Philadelphia Phillies fans turned their ire on third baseman Alec Bohm — practically booing him off the field after giving up numerous errors in defensive duties against the New York Mets.

Bohm committed three errors in total, all on throws, with the last one resulting in the Philly faithful serenading him with sarcastic cheers. Eventually, the noise got to Bohm — and he, unwittingly, let the whole city know exactly how he felt about them.

If you can’t read his lips in the video above, Bohm went over to fellow infielder Didi Gregorious and told him “I f*cking hate this place.:

The clip, of course, went viral shortly after it happened, prompting Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Alex Coffey to ask Bohm about the comments postgame — for which the infielder was quite apologetic.

Bohm on video: “Emotions got the best of me. I said it. And do I mean it? No. It’s a frustrating night for me. Obviously I made a few mistakes in the field. But these fans just want to win. You heard it, when we came back. They’re great. I’m sorry to them. I don’t mean that.” — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) April 12, 2022

“Emotions got the best of me,” Bohm stated. “I said it. And do I mean it? No. It’s a frustrating night for me. Obviously I made a few mistakes in the field. But these fans just want to win. You heard it, when we came back. They’re great. I’m sorry to them. I don’t mean that.”

Good on Bohm to understand the situation and apologize immediately after. Hopefully Phillies fans will be quick to embrace him, but history shows that forgiveness can be hard to come by in the City of Brotherly Love.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com