Really? Gus Johnson Claims He Doesn’t Know What an Over/Under Is While Calling NBA Playoff Game

Basketball fans were graced with the presence of Gus Johnson Monday night — as the Fox Sports college football announcer made a surprise appearance on the TNT broadcast of the Philadelphia 76ers v. Toronto Raptors first round playoff game, calling the action alongside Greg Anthony.

The game itself wasn’t noteworthy, but the celebrated announcer stole the headlines by demonstrating an apparent lack of knowledge about a very basic tenet of sports gambling — the over/under wager.

Over/Under is a prop bet that has become a ubiquitous term with the rise of betting services like FanDuel and DraftKings. Odds are set for the combined number of points two teams will score combined in a given game, and gamblers are tasked with deciding whether the actual number of points will be higher or lower than the projection.

Johnson, though, pleaded ignorance on the term during a conversation with color commentator Greg Anthony.

“I have to be honest with you, I don’t know what over/under stuff means,” Johnson admitted to his broadcast partner.

“Well the combined score at the start of the game was 217 (points),” Anthony explained, “they got a chance to get there.”

Johnson then thanked the former NBA player by mentioning his time at UNLV and the antics of Sin City.

“That UNLV education, I tell you what,” Johnson joked.

“Hey man, Ivy League of the desert,” Anthony replied.

Whether Anthony was kidding or not, his desert education did provide him a leg up on Johnson — as the longtime football announcer not knowing the basics of sports betting is a bit perplexing, considering the gambling-fueled times in which we’re living.

Regardless, it was great to hear Johnson on the call Monday night. Whatever the odds are on the number of games Turner Sports will have Johnson broadcast during these NBA playoffs, basketball fans will surely take the over.

