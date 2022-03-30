Russell Westbrook Gets Into Awkward Confrontation With Reporter After Lakers Loss

Another blowout loss for the Los Angeles Lakers has led to frustrations being at an all-time high for the aging squad, especially Russell Westbrook who got into it with another reporter after Tuesday night’s loss.

The awkward moment went down after L.A.’s 128-110 blowout loss to the surging Dallas Mavericks, when LA Times reporter Brad Turner asked Westbrook, “What changes going forward?” The response was pretty unnerving.

Westbrook immediately shrugged off the question, saying, “Nothing, man, nothing” before he eventually turned the tables on Turner.

“What do you think should change?” Westbrook asked.

When Turner replied, “Winning,” Russ had enough, rising from his chair and confronting the reporter off to the side of the podium.

The pair went back and forth for about 30 seconds as Turner tried to explain to Mr. Triple Double that his question was valid as Westbrook plays the game of basketball.

The player eventually diffused the interaction once he noticed the cameras were still rolling and made up with the long-time beat reporter by shaking hands.

“Y’all got that,” Westbrook asked, pointing at the camera behind Turner.

Furthermore, the confrontation led to other sports personalities coming to Turner’s defense, including one Stephen A. Smith.

Okay @RealJayWilliams and @WindhorstESPN, yes, I’m on vacation. But I’m watching you on @FirstTake .I’m watching! Especially you Jay! You know what comes with sitting in that seat :-).

BTW, to my brother Brad Turner: way to handle your business. @MollyQerim, nice outfit!😊 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 30, 2022

Clearly, another bad look for Westbrook as he is enduring his worst season as a professional since his OKC Thunder days, shooting 44% from the floor and an abysmal 29% from three this year.

As for the Lakers as a whole, they are now the 11th seed in the Western Conference as the San Antonio Spurs have made a late push for the play-in tournament, forcing the Lakers out of the playoffs altogether. With only a handful of games left and LeBron and Anthony Davis still out with injuries, the curtains may be closing in Hollywood.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com