Shannon Sharpe went off on Aaron Rodgers Wednesday morning on Undisputed, calling him a “liar” over his recent contract controversy.

“The problem that I have with him is what I’ve learned about Aaron Rodgers over past the year and a half, is he’s a liar,” Sharpe exclaimed. “He called the reports of him wanting to be the highest-paid player by a wide margin at $50 million per year, he said it was categorically false. That’s what that lying you-know-what said. And come to find out, it’s exactly what he wanted and the numbers match exactly what was being reported!”

Initial reporting from Ian Rapoport stated Rodgers’ new contract would be in the range of 4 years, $200 million, a claim the Quarterback disputed on social media.

The exact deal, however, wasn’t too far off, as Rodgers’ extension includes $150 million guaranteed over the first three seasons with two voidable years in 2025 and 2026.

While Sharpe has no issue with Rodgers getting his money, his problems are with Rodgers’ deception to the media and fans, particularly when it comes to paying his supporting cast, like Davante Adams.

Mocking the Packer QB, Sharpe continued, “‘I want to make sure Davante gets his money.’ How are you going to pay Davante 25, 30 million dollars, when you just took $50 (million)?'”

“‘I care about Davante, that’s my guy, he’s the best receiver in football.’ Well you damn sure left him chickenfeed to get!” Sharpe said.

The first year of the deal is a little more team-friendly than Sharpe alluded to, at $28 million, but that’s not the point. The former Broncos and Ravens Tight End just wants Rodgers to be honest with NFL fans.

“I have no problem with Aaron Rodgers getting his bag. He deserves it. four-time MVP, consecutive MVPs the last two years, but just stop lying, bro. Nobody is trying to cancel you,” he said. Continuing the mockery, he added, “You went on Pat McAfee’s show and all you do is lie. ‘It’s not about the money.’ Well what the hell is it about?”

Watch above via Undisputed with Skip and Shannon.

