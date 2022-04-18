Easter Sunday in the 21st century usually means social media accounts are flooded with messages about family, religion, or a little bit of both. But for some like Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Kelly, it is a good occasion to acknowledge the most unlikely of people, citing convicted killer Aaron Hernandez as the inspiration for a tattoo.

Kelly took to Twitter Sunday, posting images of himself wearing the former NFL player’s jersey, as he used a bible verse to defend the troubled murderer and explain a tattoo of his autograph on Kelly’s hand.

I am wearing my Hernandez jersey today as a reminder we are saved by grace through faith and not by our works (Ephesians 2:8). Aaron understood that. He used his own blood to share that truth. That’s why his autograph is tattooed on my hand. #NFL #Easter https://t.co/SsQWmAEZo5 pic.twitter.com/YvJbek3kWh — Whatever it Takes (@danielkellybook) April 17, 2022

“I am wearing my Hernandez jersey today as a reminder we are saved by grace through faith and not by our works (Ephesians 2:8),” Kelly captioned the post. “Aaron understood that. He used his own blood to share that truth. That’s why his autograph is tattooed on my hand.”

The Detroit Lions writer also linked an ESPN story detailing Hernandez’s 2017 death in prison.

Hernandez was drafted in 2010 by the New England Patriots from the University of Florida, where he was an All-American and part of the 2008 National Championship team. In 2015, he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a man who was dating his fiancee’s sister.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com