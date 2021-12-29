Sports World Heartbroken Over Sudden Death of NFL Legend John Madden: ‘A Golden Era Ends’

Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL legend John Madden died unexpectedly Tuesday morning at the age of 85. The league’s announcement prompted incredible tributes on social media as the sports world mourned Madden’s death.

A larger than life figure, Madden became synonymous with the NFL and a sports icon by creating different generations of fans throughout his career. His influence began in 1969 when he was named head coach of the Raiders at just 32-years-old. Madden’s .759 winning percentage over 10 years with the Raiders is the highest of any coach in NFL history with a minimum of 100 games.

Following seven division titles and victory in Super Bowl XI, Madden left coaching and entered the broadcast booth for CBS in 1979. There, Madden began building a new generation of fans, becoming arguably the most influential broadcaster in sports history because of his boisterous personality and flawless comedic timing.

One of the sport’s greatest ambassadors, Madden spent time as an announcer with CBS, Fox, ABC and NBC during an iconic broadcast career that ended in 2009. And when his “Madden Cruiser” arrived to a stadium, everyone knew it was a big game. The illustrious coach and broadcaster had a fear of flying, which forced him to travel the country in a bus. Madden also launched the tradition of having Thanksgiving Day game MVP’s received a turkey leg for their performance and he helped the turducken to gain national fame.

Although it’s been more than a decade since he’s been directly connected to football on a weekly basis, Madden’s legacy continues to be appreciated by younger generations of fans though the renowned video game that bears his name. Madden games have totaled more than $4 billion in sales, with around 200 million copies being purchased since its first installment in 1988.

Madden’s ability to transcend football was proved by the wide range of broadcasters, athletes and celebrities who were heartbroken by his death Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, 2021.

Few approached life with the joy of legendary football coach & broadcaster John Madden. A colleague at CBS, he was a gentleman with a boisterous sense of humor. On the sidelines & in the booth, this voluble mountain of energy was a trailblazer. A golden era ends with his passing. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 29, 2021

Rest in Paradise To the 🐐 John Madden!!!! Your legacy will continue to live on ♾!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 29, 2021

We lost a larger than life legend in John Madden. My career was narrated by “Coach”, one of the best in the game. I’ll always remember our pre-game mtgs, when we laughed & talked about anything but football. I’ll miss my dear friend. Love & prayers to Virginia & the family. pic.twitter.com/DImjAbUTGI — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) December 29, 2021

When Madden and Summerall did our games, every player & every coach was excited. It felt big. I told John Madden everything. I trusted him & he never betrayed it. I admired John’s passion for the game most and his truth. He was and will he remembered as a GIANT for football. pic.twitter.com/Oyy5C0GZg1 — Phil Simms (@PhilSimmsQB) December 29, 2021

John Madden is the greatest, and most influential, sports broadcaster of all time. An absolute legend of sports, people will be playing the video game named after him generations to come. RIP. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 29, 2021

Rest In Peace to Hall of Fame Coach John Madden! Young people know him for the Madden NFL game, but he is a legend for being a great football coach winning Super Bowl XI, coaching the Raiders for 10 seasons, and becoming the youngest coach to reach 100 regular-season victories. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 29, 2021

I was saddened to hear about the passing of John Madden, at age 85. One the all-time greats, he showed me the ropes during our brief football partnership. He was always kind and delightful. He can now join his former partner, Pat Summerall, in calling Super Bowls in heaven. — Vin Scully (@TheVinScully) December 29, 2021

Been trying to think of what to say about John Madden all day. Just one of those iconic figures that made me love football. But can’t help but remember those early Madden video games on Sega Genesis. Nobody did it like Madden. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 29, 2021

Loved this man. Loved him as a coach and as a broadcaster. We all did. Love to his family and thanks for all coach. pic.twitter.com/uDAMRvprNT — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) December 29, 2021

A legend, icon and American original.

Few make a true impact on their sport…

He made an indelible mark on three levels coach, broadcaster and video games. What a life that touched so many of us. Prayers to his family and friends. https://t.co/7JHIIQgYmU — MikeTirico (@miketirico) December 29, 2021

John Madden.Great coach. Great broadcaster.And one of the unique personalities in the history of the NFL. I will always remember how generous he was to Dog and me. RIP. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) December 29, 2021

My heart is with you @raiders fans and I am truly sorry that I can’t reply to all of your magnificent notes – one can’t discuss Raiders history without discussing John and my heart really is with you and of course with his family and all who loved him. — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) December 29, 2021

