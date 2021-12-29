Sports World Heartbroken Over Sudden Death of NFL Legend John Madden: ‘A Golden Era Ends’

By Brandon ContesDec 29th, 2021, 9:50 am
 
Sports world reacts to John Madden's death

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL legend John Madden died unexpectedly Tuesday morning at the age of 85. The league’s announcement prompted incredible tributes on social media as the sports world mourned Madden’s death.

A larger than life figure, Madden became synonymous with the NFL and a sports icon by creating different generations of fans throughout his career. His influence began in 1969 when he was named head coach of the Raiders at just 32-years-old. Madden’s .759 winning percentage over 10 years with the Raiders is the highest of any coach in NFL history with a minimum of 100 games.

Following seven division titles and victory in Super Bowl XI, Madden left coaching and entered the broadcast booth for CBS in 1979. There, Madden began building a new generation of fans, becoming arguably the most influential broadcaster in sports history because of his boisterous personality and flawless comedic timing.

One of the sport’s greatest ambassadors, Madden spent time as an announcer with CBS, Fox, ABC and NBC during an iconic broadcast career that ended in 2009. And when his “Madden Cruiser” arrived to a stadium, everyone knew it was a big game. The illustrious coach and broadcaster had a fear of flying, which forced him to travel the country in a bus. Madden also launched the tradition of having Thanksgiving Day game MVP’s received a turkey leg for their performance and he helped the turducken to gain national fame.

Although it’s been more than a decade since he’s been directly connected to football on a weekly basis, Madden’s legacy continues to be appreciated by younger generations of fans though the renowned video game that bears his name. Madden games have totaled more than $4 billion in sales, with around 200 million copies being purchased since its first installment in 1988.

Madden’s ability to transcend football was proved by the wide range of broadcasters, athletes and celebrities who were heartbroken by his death Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, 2021.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: