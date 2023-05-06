The WHAT Museum, Now? Watch Sportscaster Apologize After Mistakenly Saying N-Word Live On The Air

Broadcaster Glen Kuiper apologized after he accidentally said the n-word live on the air when he meant to reference a pre-integration professional baseball league for Black players.

During the NBC Sports California pregame show for Friday night’s Oakland A’s game against the Kansas City Royals, Kuiper bantered with broadcast partner Dallas Braden when he slipped up while referencing the

GLEN KUIPER: I’m going to tell you something. Dallas and I are going to talk about it today. We had a phenomenal day today, N***er League Museum and Arthur Bryant’s barbecue all in the span of two and a half hours! Awesome! DALLAS BRADEN: Incredible. An incredible day. Yeah, I still got Arthur Bryant’s hanging around my tongue right now. GLEN KUIPER: Yeah, he’s got yeah, he’s got a little bit for later on his beard, but that’s okay. Could be worse!

About an hour and a half later, a mortified Kuiper came back from a commercial break and offered a brief apology on the air:

Welcome back to Coppins Stadium. I just want to, to… A little bit earlier in the show. I said something, didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to. And I just wanted to apologize if ,if it, if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. And like I said I just wanted to apologize for that. Mariano is the hitter. He takes a strike one and one.

The Oakland A’s released a statement on Twitter calling the remark “unacceptable”:

The language used by Glen Kuiper during today’s pregame broadcast is unacceptable. The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation.

A clip of the gaffe went viral and has racked up millions of views.

