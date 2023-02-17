Tiger Woods Apologizes For Handing Golfer a Tampon On the Course: ‘It Was Supposed To Be Fun And Games’

Golf icon Tiger Woods apologized for handing golfer Justin Thomas a tampon in jest after Woods outdrove him on a hole.

On Thursday, Woods was filmed handing Thomas the tampon during the first round of the Genesis Invitational after the legendary golfer blew a drive passed Thomas’. Tiger met harsh criticism from social media, and Christine Brennan from USA Today wrote an op-ed blasting the 15-time major winner.

In Brennan’s op-ed, she wrote:

Really, Tiger? What a bizarre thing for a “girl dad” to do. His daughter Sam, no 15, grew up playing soccer and had just played in a tournament in Florida when she arrived to watch him win the Masters in 2019. I’m guessing most of the millions of fathers and mothers who support their athletic daughters probably have long since retired all their juvenile pranks that were intended to demean the ability of those girls they love and for whom they spend so much time cheering. But not our Tiger.

On Friday, after his three-over-par round in Southern California, “Big Cat” addressed the viral clip in front of reporters and apologized for it.

“It was supposed to be fun and games,” Woods said. “But obviously, it hasn’t turned out that way, and if I offended anybody, it was not the case. It was just friends having fun, and as I said, if I offended anybody in any way, shape, or form, I’m sorry.”

“It was not intended to be that way,” he said. “We play pranks on one another all the time, and virally I think this did not come across that way, but between us, it was different.”

Woods finished one shot over par for the two rounds in his first competitive golf tournament since he appeared at the British Open in July. He was injured in a severe car accident in February 2021, which happened not too far from Riveria Country Club, where the Genesis Open is held every year.

