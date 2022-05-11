TNT Hockey Analyst Says Wayne Gretzky Parties Until 5 AM After Shows: ‘This Guy is The Biggest Guys Guy’

TNT Hockey analyst and host of Spittin Chiclets Paul Bissonnette revealed former NHL pro Wayne Gretzky still knows how to party at the age of 61.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show 2.0, Bissonnette said working with the TNT broadcast team was incredible. “After these broadcasts some nights we go to Wayne’s room till 4 or 5 in the morning!”

“This guy is the biggest guys guy. We’ll crush beers. He will tell me all these iconic stories and backstories. Buddy, it’s a dream come true!” Bissonnette added.

“That’s awesome,” host Pat McAfee said.

“Did you have any relationship with Gretzky before you got on this show?” asked guest A. J. Hawk. “Is he what you expected?”

“What I expected and more,” replied Bissonnette. “When I was playing in Arizona, I was actually buddies with his kids. He was the head coach for the Arizona Coyotes the year before I got there.”

“His kids were going to ASU so both of his sons and their best friend Joey Superstein were living in this mansion and they would throw shakers every weekend. So we would have home games on Saturdays, we would go to the bar, then we would go back to his place,” Bissonnette said.

“Let’s just put it this way. I was batting 1,000 at this place,” Bissonnette laughed. “So I ended up knowing his kids before I knew him. So that was an easier transition than meeting him because they actually vouched for me and told him when he got the TNT gig ‘Hey you gotta make sure you get Biss on, he does Spittin Chiclets, I think it will help the broadcast.'”

He concluded, “He’s been so kind to me and I really gotta thank his kids Ty and Trevor for the introduction and also for helping me get laid.”

Listen above via The Pat McAfee Show 2.0.

