WATCH: Insane Brawl Erupts at Start of Rangers-Capitals Game, With Six Fights Sending 11 Players to the Penalty Box

So much for fights declining in the NHL.

The New York Rangers and Washington Capitals made history Wednesday night, as the NHL’s first regular season game to feature six fights during the opening five minutes.

Gloves dropped immediately as the puck was dropped — with three fights beginning simultaneously. The chaos stemmed from Monday night’s bout between the two teams, when Capitals forward Tom Wilson threw sucker punches and egregiously body slammed Rangers star Artemi Panarin to the ice.

While many called for the NHL to hand Wilson a harsh penalty for his actions, the Capitals forward received nothing more than a slap on the wrist with a $5,000 fine. The looming playoffs likely influenced the league’s decision not to suspend Wilson. Unhappy with the ruling, the Rangers decided to take matters into their own hands Wednesday night.

At one point during the first period, 100 penalty minutes were accrued between the two teams, with 11 players sitting in the box, six for the Capitals and five for the Rangers. Wednesday night was the final time the Rangers and Capitals will meet, with the NHL’s regular season set to conclude this weekend.

The defining image of the fracas came when the camera cut to the Caps penalty box — showing six players crammed into a space which rarely holds more than two:

Greatest penalty box moment ever? pic.twitter.com/Jv8Sqo6qcd — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) May 5, 2021

Watch above via, NBC Sports Network

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]