The Elon Musk Purge Has Begun: Twitter Employees Tell the World They’ve Been Fired — Via Twitter

The layoffs at Elon Musk-owned Twitter have begun.

Musk, also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, acquired Twitter, which at the time of acquisition had 7,500 employees, last month for $44 billion.

According to a copy of the letter that Twitter sent to employees on Thursday — which is now circulating on that platform — those who are to be laid off would receive an email in their personal inbox, while those not laid off would get an email in their Twitter email inbox. By 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on Friday, all employees will have been notified of their employment status. Twitter offices will be closed on Friday. The exact number of employees that will be laid off this round is publicly unknown.

“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global work force,” stated the email. “We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”

According to The New York Times:

About half of Twitter’s workers appeared set to lose their jobs, according to previous internal messages and an investor, though the final count may take time to become clear. As the email landed in employee inboxes on Thursday evening, workers posted salute emojis and heart emojis in Slack, the messaging service. Later in the evening, some employees said they had lost access to the company’s systems, a possible prelude to being laid off.

Former employees reacted on the platform from which they had just been laid off:

🫡 Yep, the team is gone. The team that was researching and pushing for algorithmic transparency and algorithmic choice. The team that was studying algorithmic amplification. The team that was inventing and building ethical AI tooling and methodologies. All that is gone. — Joan Deitchman (@JoanDeitchman) November 4, 2022

My team’s oncall engineer just lost access — Sri 🐦 (@railfan_) November 4, 2022

Anyway, I’m gonna grieve for a bit and take some time off for surgery. If y’all know of open iOS rules, help a girl out? — Kayla Kasprak (@KaylaKasprak) November 4, 2022

wont get to Tweet it, but here it is – the last @Twitter Tweet from my team and I Love y’all and thank you for the honor of a lifetime #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/v6BWkeSVXr — Phonz (@Phonz) November 4, 2022

Twitter is so special. After 4 yrs, I’m leaving with the fullest 💙, experiences I never imagined, and unbreakable bonds with so many Tweeps. My head is held high, knowing I gave it my absolute all. @TwitterComms: We have so much to be proud of. Time to fly even higher! #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/5tVUP575A6 — Julie Steele (@juliezsteele) November 4, 2022

Although it was short lived, it definitely wasn't short of learnings. I'm truly humbled to have worked with some of the best tweeps and walking away with friendships I'll cherish forever! What a ride this has been 🫡#LoveWhereWorked#LoveWhoYouWorkedWith#OneTeam — Mrinalini Purkayastha (@purkayastham) November 4, 2022

Looks like I’m unemployed y’all. Just got remotely logged out of my work laptop and removed from Slack. #OneTeam forever. Loved you all so much. So sad it had to end this way 💔 — Simon Balmain  (@SBkcrn) November 4, 2022

can’t believe it’s over. sending love to all my tweeps. god bless 🙏🏽 — Danny Singh (@Mr_DannySingh) November 4, 2022

🫡 — Alberto Parrella (@callmeparri) November 4, 2022

Never worked on a product or team like @TwitterSpaces. We delivered with passion and mission directly to our users. Truly a community effort. Team built something beautiful and I hope it remains strong. Thank you to our wonderful community of creators and users! 💜🟣🫡 — Los 💜🫡 (@gatorclos) November 4, 2022

