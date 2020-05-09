‘The Final Straw’: Elon Musk Threatens To Move Tesla Out Of California

Tesla CEO Elon Musk plans to move the companies headquarters and “future programs” out of California due to a county stay-at-home order. Not to mention bring a lawsuit.

Dr. Erica Pan, Alameda County’s public health officer, refused on Friday to give a “greenlight” for Tesla to reopen it’s car manufacturing plant in Fremont, California due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CNBC reports. Nevertheless, the company reportedly sent out an email announcing their intentions to begin “limited operations” that would bring back 30% of employees to the factory, according to Tech Crunch.

“Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately,” Musk Tweeted on Saturday. “The unelected & ignorant “Interim Health Officer” of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!”

He added, “Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be depend on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA.”

