President Donald Trump may have appeared more poised than he has in quite a while when addressing this weekend’s mass shootings, but he did make one big mistake: he thought the Dayton massacre happened in Toledo, Ohio.

“May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo,” said President Trump. Toledo and Dayton are situated on opposite ends of Ohio. Immediately after, #Toledo was the number two trending hashtag on Twitter.

Another politician well into his 70s made a similar gaffe Sunday night — former Vice President Joe Biden addressed crowds at a fundraiser and referred to the back-to-back shootings as “the tragic events in Houston today and also in Michigan the day before,” according to the Washington Examiner.

The president also said it is time to put “destructive partisanship aside.”

“Now is the time to set destructive partisanship aside. So destructive. To find the courage to answer hatred with unity, devotion, and love. Our future is in our control,” said Trump. “America will rise to the challenge. We will always have, and we always will win. The choice is ours, and ours alone. It is not up to mentally ill monsters. It is up to us, that we are able to pass great legislation after all of these years.”

Rep. Tim Ryan, who represents a congressional district in Ohio, responded in kind with the following tweet:

Toledo. Fck me. — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) August 5, 2019

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com