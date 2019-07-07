President Donald Trump said his administration will arrange press tours of migrant detention centers following damaging reports of overcrowding and children living in squalid conditions.

“We’re going to have some of the press go in because they are crowded, and we’re the ones complaining about they’re crowded,” Trump told press members as he was leaving his New Jersey golf course Sunday. “They’re crowding because people come up–but now thanks to Mexico, it’s slowing down greatly, and I think you’ll start seeing some very good numbers.”

The New York Times and the El Paso Times reported that agents at a migrant detention center told reporters that children did not have enough food and outbreaks of scabies and chickenpox were reported.

Trump has repeatedly tried to denounce reports of squalid conditions at migrant detention centers, including during the impromptu question session Sunday.

“But we want to have the press go in and see because The New York Times, it really is fake news,” Trump told reporters before departing for the White House. Trump’s acting DHS chief Kevin McAleenan has also attempted to shoot down damaging reports as “unsubstantiated.”

