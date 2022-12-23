Audio Snafu on Newsmax Occurs at Worst Possible Time as Congressman Yells ‘Yay, Merry Christmas!’ During Report on Mass Shooting

Friday’s edition of America’s Agenda was briefly derailed by an audio malfunction that made it seem as though a congressman had cheered a deadly mass shooting.

Newsmax guest hosts Katrina Szish and Michael Grimm had just wrapped up an interview with Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX), who spoke out against the $1.7 trillion the House passed on Friday, one day after it cleared the Senate. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law shortly thereafter.

Fallon joined the broadcast remotely via mobile device from his car, which was idle.

After Fallon finished answering a question, Grimm bid him farewell.

“Congressman, I could go on and on all day,” he said. “I see you pulled over on the side of the road and I really appreciate you spending some time with us right before Christmas. Thank you so very much. Keep up the fight, and we’ll have you on again soon.”

“Thank you very much,” Fallon replied. “Merry Christmas. God bless y’all.”

Fallon then disappeared from the screen and Szish moved on to a segment about a shooting in Paris on Friday in which three people were killed.

Here’s a transcript, which suggests Fallon believed the show had gone to break, but that he could no longer hear the hosts.

SZISH: Well, a shooting earlier today targeting a Kurdish cultural center in Paris led three– FALLON: Hey, we did it! Yay, Merry Christmas! SZISH: I hear some cheers happening. I think that’s because he–we’ll get back to this in a second. But I think he lost power just before he was going to be joining us, so he clearly went out in his car and was able to join.

Szish deftly handled the situation and moved on.

“But we do want to continue sharing a story about the shooting in Paris,” she said.

Watch above via Newsmax

