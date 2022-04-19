Bill Burr Trashes Canadians From Red Sox Booth: ‘They Try to Act Like They’re the Best White People’

Comedian Bill Burr gave the people of Canada a good ribbing while in the Boston Red Sox broadcast booth during Tuesday night’s game at Fenway Park

The Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays for each team’s 11th game of the young MLB season. Burr, a Massachusetts native, threw out the first pitch, which was right down the middle.

Bill Burr throws the first pitch for the Red Sox right down the middle. pic.twitter.com/IyLGfVtTCV — Baseball GIFs 🤡 (@gifs_baseball) April 20, 2022

The 53-year-old later entered the booth to speak play-by-play man Dave O’Brien and color commentator Kevin Youkilis, and ended up taking a shot at Canadians.

After Blue Jays’ catcher Zach Collins took a ball on his second pitch at bat, Burr longed for the return of Derek Jeter, who he said would have turned almost any pitch into a ball.

“Derek Jeter would have made that a ball,” Burr joked. “I’m sorry, if it was a strike, [but] remember how he used to do that? Can I do my Derek Jeter?”

Burr then impersonated Jeter backing off the ball, and noted, “six times out of 10 he’d get a ball.”

“Genius, I mean, that guy was, he was incredible,” the Sox fan said. “I don’t hate individuals, I just, ya know, if they’re great, I can’t work up that level of hatred.”

“Even Yankees?” asked Youkilis, a former Sox first baseman.

“No, there’s a whole bunch of Yankees that I love,” Burr replied. “I just, hate ’em.”

Youkilis called Burr “a man of the people.” The comedian then had some fun at the expense of Toronto’s players, who had apparently been talking trash.”

“Although I gotta to tell you, Toronto talking trash really kind of lit a fire,” Burr said. “Like it’s really bugging me.”

After Youkilis noted the Jays fans can get “nasty” from the bullpen, Burr went off.

“Toronto?” he asked multiple times, before he said, “Toronto, actually Canada in general, is low-key hostile. You know what I mean? They try to act like they’re the best White people, and it’s like, ‘Dude, there were people here before you got here, so get off your high horse.’”

O’Brien responded by thanking Burr for stopping by. The Red Sox won the game 2-1.

Watch above, via the New England Sports Network.

