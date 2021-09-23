Binge News, Everyone! Tiger King is Somehow Getting a Second Season on Netflix, Releasing Later This Year

Tiger King fans, stop eating your hearts out, because Netflix has confirmed the show is getting a new season.

The streaming platform announced that the next season for the wild true-crime series will be released this year, and they promise it will have “just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1.”

Tiger King is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1! pic.twitter.com/mFBUxtAl6i — Netflix (@netflix) September 23, 2021

The second season was reportedly filmed from 2020 into early 2021, and while it isn’t clear who will return to the show, The Wrap reports that directors Eric Goode, Rebecca Chaiklin and their team of executive producers is returning to head up the project.

Judging by the show’s production schedule and the lead-up of current events, it seems likely that the new season will continue the focus on Joseph Maldonado-Passage (AKA Joe Exotic) after he was sentenced to prison for a murder-for-hire plot against his rival conservationist, Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com