CBS’ Lesley Stahl revealed that she has been in recovery for the last few weeks after contracting the coronavirus.

Stahl described her experience on 60 Minutes, saying she spent two weeks at home dealing with a case of pneumonia that was brought on by the disease. She also said she was not the only show employee who had Covid-19, and that “one COVID-positive 60 Minutes coworker had almost no symptoms while others had almost every symptom you can imagine. Each case is different.”

“One of the rules of journalism is ‘Don’t become part of the story,'” Stahl said. “But instead of covering the pandemic, I was one of the more-than-one million Americans who did become part of it.”

Stahl also recalled how she eventually went to the hospital and “found an overworked, nearly overwhelmed staff” who treated her. She offered them deep praise for their efforts against the pandemic, saying “every one of them [was] kind, sympathetic, gentle and caring from the moment I arrived until the moment days later when I was wheeled out through a gauntlet of cheering medical workers.”

“In the face of so much death, they celebrate their triumphs. This valiant army in scrubs and masks was not just doing a job. They were fulfilling a mission, answering the call. Thanks to them, like so many other patients, I am well now. Tonight, we all owe them our gratitude, our admiration- and in some cases, our lives.”

Stahl is among several prominent media figures who’ve announced their battles with the coronavirus. CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Brooke Baldwin, and ABC’s George Stephanopoulos have also described their experiences recovering from the pandemic.

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]