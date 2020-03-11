Former senator Claire McCaskill tore into Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) for being more interested in forcing a vote to subpoena Hunter Biden than dealing with the coronavirus.

McCaskill joined Morning Joe on Wednesday to talk about how the Trump Administration isn’t doing enough to protect vulnerable citizens from the coronavirus. However, McCaskill went on her own tangent where she shredded Johnson for using his position as chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee to go after Joe Biden’s son over his work with Burisma instead of tackling the epidemic.

“Allow me to pop off on Ron Johnson here. What a joke! What an embarrassing tool! He is chairman of the Homeland security committee! Right? He has jurisdiction over coronavirus and the federal response. Is he calling a hearing? Is he trying to figure out why first responders’ tests aged on a shelf in the state of Washington until they were no longer good? Is he going to tell people why they can’t get the test? No. Even though its not in his committee’s jurisdiction — the Judiciary Committee is not issuing subpoenas on Hunter Biden. The Foreign Affairs Committee is not issuing subpoenas on Hunter Biden. No! This joke, Ron Johnson, is actually politicizing a committee that right now should have one focus: what is going on with the United States of America’s federal response to the coronavirus? People should be really angry about this.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

