ABC chief legal analyst and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams told Good Morning America that texts between President Donald Trump’s diplomats essentially confirm the whistleblower complaint.

“Now the president is effectively confirming what the whistleblower said. You don’t even need the whistleblower once you have these texts and this statement, you’ve got what the whistleblower was alleging,” Abrams told anchor George Stephanopoulos Friday.

The whistleblower has alleged Trump abused the power of his office for personal political gain, by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political opponent, 2020 candidate Joe Biden.

Stephanopoulos asked Abrams if Trump publicly asking China to investigate Biden “is it just on its face an abuse of power to invite foreign interference in our election?”

“Of course,” Abrams said. “This is exactly what they seemed to be saying that wasn’t true about the whistleblower at first.”

Abrams also noted that while Trump has asked two foreign powers to investigate Biden and his family, he has provided no evidence to back up his allegations.

“There is no evidence of Joe Biden engaging in wrongdoing in Ukraine or in China,” Abrams said. “You can talk about whether Hunter Biden should have been on the board or shouldn’t have been on the board, et cetera, that’s a separate question from do they have evidence against Joe Biden.”

Watch above, via ABC News.

