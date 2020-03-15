Dr. Anthony Fauci went on a media tour throughout the Sunday news shows, during which he urged Americans to avoid crowded places while the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director has established himself as a leading member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, and in an interview with CNN’s Brianna Keilar, he warned that “it’s possible” in the worst case scenario that hundreds of thousands more people could die from Covid-19. As Fauci encouraged the public to take steps for preventing further spread of the virus, Keilar noted that many bars and restaurants are still “packed” in cities around the country.

“A new study suggests that it’s young Americans who aren’t really showing the symptoms that could really be spreading this and putting older Americans in jeopardy, more so than we realize,” Keilar said. “Would you like to see a national lockdown, basically people — you can’t go out to restaurants, bars, you need to stay home?”

“I would like to see a dramatic diminution of the personal interaction we see in restaurants and in bars,” Fauci said. “Whatever it takes to do that, that’s what I would like to see.”

Watch above, via CNN.

