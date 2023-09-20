Fox News Panelist Speculates Bob Odenkirk’s Heart Attack Caused By the ‘Experimental’ Covid Vaccine

On Tuesday’s episode of FNC’s Gutfeld!, panelist Tom Shillue put forth a wild theory about the near-fatal heart attack Bob Odenkirk had back in 2021 — maybe it was a side effect of the Covid vaccine.

With no supporting facts except that he “hates that vaccine,” as Fox News host Greg Gutfeld pointed out, Shillue poked fun at Odenkirk for first ignoring the advice of his conservative heart doctor, a story Odenkirk shared with Tig Notaro on her podcast. For context, as the story goes, Odenkirk went to the same doctor for “20 years,” and over time realized that his doctor didn’t share his political affiliations, which was frustrating for him. During a visit, the doctor told him to start taking statins, and Odenkirk didn’t listen, admittedly letting the doctor’s political stance affect his judgment. He told Notaro, “His political point of view doesn’t have anything to do with his ability to judge your health and your health choices and needs.”

Gutfeld devoted an entire segment to this story before turning to the panel, and Shillue offered up his “expert” opinion on Odenkirk:

Well, it’s interesting because like I say, like you said … you give the guy credit because it seems like he’s learning. And that was a revelation for him. “Oh, wait a minute. This guy’s a Republican, but maybe he’s the guy who was going to give me the good advice.” Actually, I don’t like his advice. I don’t like statins, there’s too many people on them. So, just, you know, I don’t think there’s any reason to think that that’s why he had his heart attack. You know, maybe it was a different thing that caused this heart attack, like the injection he got three months before he had the heart attack. The experimental injection.

Watch the video above via Fox News.

