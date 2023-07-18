Fox News Reporter Asks Exasperated Karine Jean-Pierre Four Times If White House Condemns Jayapal’s Anti-Israel Comments

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre became frustrated when Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich pressed her on Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s (D-WA) recent comments about Israel.

Jayapal received bipartisan condemnation after the Congressional Progressive Caucus chairwoman deemed Israel a “racist state” at a recent conference. At a press briefing the day Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with President Joe Biden at the White House, Heinrich asked if Jayapal’s comments came up between the two.

Jean-Pierre said the meeting was ongoing, and that “the president has been very clear, I kind of stated this at the beginning. The United States and Israel’s relationship is a special one. There’s a special bond, there’s a commitment, and its a commitment to Israel’s right to exist, Israel’s security, and its legitimacy. That’s one of the reasons the president spoke to the prime minister yesterday and is having this important meeting with the Israeli president.”

“Does the White House condemn that comment?” Heinrich followed up. Jean-Pierre noted that Jayapal apologized in a statement explaining her position on Israel.

“The apology was the right thing to do, and we have been very clear when it comes to anti-Semitism, this administration and the entire Biden-Harris administration have been clear that when Israel is singled out because of anti-Jewish hate, that is anti-Semitism, and that is unacceptable,” Jean-Pierre said.

Heinrich asked once more if the White House condemns Jayapal’s comments, to which, Jean-Pierre again dodged the question before saying the administration is “glad” to see Jayapal’s apology.

“I didn’t hear whether it was a ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ to that question,” Heinrich said while pivoting to whether the White House supports the House’s upcoming resolution in support of Israel.

Again, Jean-Pierre didn’t tackle the question head-on, so Heinrich moved to grill her for the fourth time.

“We just went back and forth,” Jean-Pierre said in exasperation, but Heinrich continued to question her on reluctance among Democrats to take action against other Democrats in these situations.

“We just said we are glad she apologized,” said the press secretary. “We have been very clear, any time Israel is singled out with anti-Jewish hate — which is indeed anti-semitism — it is unacceptable.”

Jean-Pierre moved on with the briefing after completing her answer. Later on Tuesday, Yahoo reporter Alex Nazarayan asked Jean-Pierre about comments from Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) about Israel: “I think four members of the House were going to boycott President Herzog’s address tomorrow and one of them, representative Cori Bush, said that the Israeli government is enforcing an apartheid state and that it shows no respect for human rights. So, by your definition, is what Representative Bush said anti-Semitic?”

“I cannot speak to other congressional members in the House,” Jean-Pierre said. “That is for them to speak to why they choose to boycott or do whatever it is that they are doing today.”

Watch above via Fox News.

