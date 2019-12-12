GOP Sen. Tom Cotton Rips WeWork Founder: ‘Why So Many Americans are Skeptical About Capitalism’

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton trashed WeWork founder Adam Neumann’s $1 billion dollar exit package, arguing deals like that are why so many Americans are skeptical about capitalism.

Cotton spoke with CNBC ‘s Squawk BoxThursday morning, revolving around his tweet on a massive exit package for Neumann while thousands got laid off is “a good example of why some people support a socialist like Bernie Sanders.”

Adam Neumann ruined WeWork, yet walks away with $1.7 BILLION, while thousands of employees get laid off. Neumann is a fraud & a good example of why some people support a socialist like ⁦@BernieSanders⁩. He ought to be sued & investigated. https://t.co/SvROFSFBcA — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) October 23, 2019

“I’m more concerned about the workers at WeWork as well as potential securities and criminal violations by Adam Newmann,” Cotton told Andrew Ross Sorkin.

“Do you plan to call hearings that might include Adam Newman to the Hill on this issue?” Sorkin asked.

“I think such hearings would be appropriate,” Cotton responded. “I would think that some of the Democrats would like to join those hearings as well.”

“As I have said repeatedly, Adam Newmann’s actions are a good reason why so many Americans are skeptical about capitalism. If Adam Newmann is the future face of American capitalism, then the defenders of capitalism are going to have a much harder case in defending it against socialism,” Cotton continued.

Watch above, via CNBC.

