An active shooter situation was reported on Tuesday at a grocery store in Long Island.

Early reports say the shooting happened around 11:00 a.m. local time at a Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead. NBC New York says one victim is believed to be dead and two others were shot.

The suspect fled the scene afterward, and police have locked down the area as they search for him.

There has been an active shooter situation at the West Hempstead Stop & Shop. The #NassauCountyPD is canvassing the area & nearby schools have been notified to lock down & secure their buildings. The subject has not been apprehended yet & we ask that area residents remain indoors — NCPD (@NassauCountyPD) April 20, 2021

UPDATE – 1:03 a.m. ET: Police have confirmed the status of the victims. They also identified Gabriel DeWitt Wilson as a person of interest in the shooting, releasing his name and photo and requesting information from the public.

The Person of Interest involved is Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, age 30. He is approx. 6’2″ & wearing a black baseball hat and a black sweatshirt, & was last seen heading westbound on Hempstead Turnpike. Please call 911 immediately if you have any information. #NassauCountyPD (2/2) pic.twitter.com/qBcVNSjuF5 — NCPD (@NassauCountyPD) April 20, 2021

Police say the deceased victim was an employee who was killed in the store’s office area. It is unclear if Wilson is a current or past employee at the store.

This is a breaking story and we shall provide updates as information comes in.

