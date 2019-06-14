Laura Ingraham’s show briefly went off the rails on Thursday night when an anti-LGBT activist she had on as a guest tried to use the segment to promote a book called “The Health Hazards of Homosexuality.”

The Fox News host used a portion of her Thursday show to talk about “Drag Queen Story Hour,” a series of events that have been taking place at libraries and bookshops around the country in which drag queens speak with children about their culture and experiences. The event was a source of controversy for a town in Texas, so Ingraham had progressive writer Jonathan Merritt and Townhall columnist Arthur Schaper on to discuss the matter.

Ingraham introduced Schaper as the California chapter head of MassResistance, but didn’t note that the group that has been labeled as anti-LGBT after their members compared homosexuality to bestiality and pedophilia — nor did this deter the Fox News host from inviting Schaper on the program in the first place. When Ingraham asked Schaper for his take, he quickly referred to the drag shows as “perverse programs” and said, “We’re not talking about diversity here, we’re talking about deviance.”

“We’re talking about perverse and destructive lifestyles being animated or advertised to children as if it’s normal,” Schaper said.

When Ingraham asked him to clarify if he was saying gay people can’t be allowed to read to children, Schaper continued to lambast the events as “degenerate, perverse entertainment.”

“Why stop there?” He asked. “Why not have pole dancer story hour? How about having porn actor story hour?”

Schaper repeatedly butted in as Merritt delivered his counterargument, and when he eventually got back in, he held up a card with MassResistance’s name on it along with the organization’s book. This prompted Ingraham to chastise him for his “props,” saying, “This is not a segment or promote a group. We are trying to figure out what is really going on here. People have legitimate concerns on both sides of this issue.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com