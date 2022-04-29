Laura Ingraham Mocks Younger Adults for Relying on Parents Financially – After Admitting Her Mom Worked to Pay off Her Student Debt At 73

Laura Ingraham hypocritically mocked adults who still financially rely on their parents after explaining that is exactly what she had done.

On Thursday morning, the Fox News host argued against student loan debt cancelation by tweeting that her mother waited tables until she was 73 years old to help pay for Ingraham’s education.

My mom worked as a waitress until she was 73 to help pay for our college, even helped with loan repayment. Loan forgiveness just another insult to those who play by the rules. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 28, 2022

On Friday, Ingraham aired a segment that had been recorded on Thursday in front of a live audience in Orlando, mere hours after she tweeted about her mother.

During the segment with Raymond Arroyo, Ingraham noted a report released this week that shows about half of American parents with adult children financially support them in some capacity.

“Raymond, did you see the story where half of all parents say that they continue to financially support their adult children?!” she exclaimed.

Arroyo asked those in the crowd who still financially support their adult offspring to raise their hands. Several did so, and Arroyo singled out one man, “How are you supporting them?”

“Well, I support his college fees,” the man explained.

“Freeloader,” Ingraham replied.

The cable news host graduated from Dartmouth College in 1985, and the University of Virginia School of Law in 1991.

Ingraham was born in 1963, and her mother was born in 1920. Therefore, when her mom waited tables at age 73 in 1993, Ingraham was 30 years old – otherwise known as an adult.

