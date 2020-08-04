Leaked Bodycam Footage of George Floyd’s Arrest Shows Him Begging For Life Within Seconds: ‘Please Don’t Shoot Me’

New police bodycam footage of George Floyd’s fatal arrest, which was originally leaked by The Daily Mail, shows he was begging for his life at gunpoint within 25 seconds of his arrest.

“Please don’t shoot me Mr. Officer, please,” Floyd can be heard pleading. “Please don’t shoot me, man.”

Former officer Thomas Lane pointed a gun at Floyd within 25 seconds of pulling him over, despite the fact that he was compliant and cooperative throughout the arrest. Once pulled from the car and handcuffed, the former officer can be heard telling Floyd to stop resisting the arrest while Floyd promises he isn’t.

Two former officers later try and get Floyd into the squad car — ignoring his explanation of anxiety and claustrophobia and shoving him forcefully into the car. Floyd can already be heard telling the officers he cannot breathe as the manhandle him in the back of the car.

“I wanna lay on the ground. I wanna lay on the ground. I wanna lay on the ground,” Floyd then says while on the floor of the car, clearly shaken by the incident.

Floyd falls out of the car and onto the street at Lane’s feet — leading to the infamous and tragic incident that results in his killing.

Floyd can be heard begging for his life, explaining that he can’t breathe, while his neck is under former officer Derek Chauvin’s knee.

“The more evidence you see, the more unjustifiable George Floyd’s torture and death at the hands of police becomes,” said Ben Crump, the attorney for Floyd’s family, after watching the leaked footage.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]