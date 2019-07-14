Lindsey Graham Says ‘I Don’t Care’ if Migrants are Detained for ‘400 Days’: ‘We’re not Going to Let These People Go’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he doesn’t care if migrants held in the detention centers he toured with Vice President Mike Pence are detained for well over a year.

“I don’t care if they have to stay in these facilities for 400 days, we’re not going to let those men go that I saw,” Graham told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on this week’s edition of Sunday Morning Futures.

“I saw 900 illegal immigrants that were captured for coming into our country illegally, housed in detention facilities that was meant for 385. So they had to put a tent in the back. What I saw is a bunch of people who have been here before, broke the law before, and we’re not going to let them go,” Graham said.

Graham also said immigration enforcement officials are doing an “incredible job” and says he plans to introduce a resolution in Congress to praise them.

“We’re not going to let them go,” Graham continued. “This is not a concentration camp that I saw. It is a facility overwhelmed. I’m willing to buy beds for these people so they will have a better place to get a night sleep, but I’m not going to let them go.”

“I don’t care if we have to build tents from Texas to Oklahoma, we’re not going to let these people go,” he continued.

