Man Who Assaulted NBC News’s Shaquille Brewster on Live TV in Mississippi Arrested in Ohio

Authorities have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a reporter while he was live on air reporting about Hurricane Ida.

As he was reporting on the storm’s impact in Gulfport, Mississippi on Tuesday, NBC reporter Shaquille Brewster was accosted by an angry man during a live shot. That prompted Brewster to cut his segment short.

“I’m going to toss it back to you because we have a person who needs a little help right now,” he told studio host Craig Melvin.

Authorities said on Thursday that man is now in custody.

Benjamin Dagley was arrested at a shopping plaza Dayton, Ohio on Thursday by U.S. Marshals, who allege he fled Mississippi to avoid charges. Dagley is from Wooster, Ohio.

“Due to assistance provided by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, our task force members were able to track this fugitive from Mississippi to his arrest location in Dayton,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “This violent fugitive was attempting to flee from his charges in Gulfport but the swift work of our task force members resulted in a timely arrest.”

Dagley is also currently on probation for a prior charge in Ohio.

In 2017, police said Dagley broke into an electroplating company he used to co-own and drilled holes into tanks containing toxic chemicals.

The owner of the company said at the time, “If you mix the [cyanide and hydrochloric acid] you basically have the cyanide gas of World War I,” Cochran said. “It certainly would produce a toxic vapor that could kill.”

As a result, one security guard went to the hospital.

Before he approached Brewster on live television, the man authorities have identified as Dagley can be seen pulling over a white pickup truck before getting out to confront the reporter.

There is no word on a possible motive.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com