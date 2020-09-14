One America News (OAN) CEO Robert Herring deleted and re-posted a tweet belittling host Liz Wheeler after she abruptly quit the network for another job.

After Wheeler announced her departure from OAN on Friday, Herring responded by throwing shade in a Monday Twitter post.

Posting Wheeler’s letter of resignation, Herring commented, “We’re sad to hear that @Liz_Wheeler is leaving @OANN. When we let Liz take over for Tomi Lahren she had no experience.”

“Even though our other talk shows consistently outperformed her ratings, she carved out a dedicated but small following in her close to 1.2K not 2K shows,” he concluded, referencing a line from Wheeler’s resignation letter which said she was “very proud” to have built Tipping Point with Liz Wheeler into “a top-rated show on the network with over 2,000 episodes aired.”

OAN’s CEO throwing some shade after one of the network’s hosts, @Liz_Wheeler, abruptly resigned Friday. https://t.co/oa4PKMA4Tp — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 14, 2020

Herring deleted his post less than an hour later, only to re-post it again word-for-word with the exception of Wheeler’s full legal name from the bottom of her resignation letter.

We’re sad to hear that @Liz_Wheeler is leaving @OANN. When we let Liz take over for Tomi Lahren she had no experience. Even though our other talk shows consistently outperformed her ratings, she carved out a dedicated but small following in her close to 1.2K not 2K shows. pic.twitter.com/8h2zpwH1zB — Robert Herring (@RobHerring) September 14, 2020

