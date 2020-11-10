NBC’s Ken Dilanian got caught cursing on air when he was brought on to MSNBC to deliver some breaking news.

Dilanian presumably did not realize he was on air when Craig Melvin asked him to report on the news and his response was, “oh shit, fuck.”

Melvin quickly cut away from Dilanian, realizing that the reporter thought his mic was off.

The news? Dilanian was meant to report on the impact of the Trump team’s refusal to acknowledge Joe Biden’s election win.

Update — Nov. 10, 11:45 a.m. ET: Melvin chalked up the error to technical difficulties and Dilanian apologized to viewers for the profanity before delivering the news.

“Hey, Craig. First, I want to sincerely apologize to viewers who may have heard me use profanity at the top of the last hit,” Dilanian said. “What we’re learning today is the potential impact of the resistance of the Trump administration to acknowledge the Biden win in the intelligence arena specifically.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

