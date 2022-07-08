‘Sammy the Bull’ Gravano Tells Skeptical Megyn Kelly ‘Godfather’ Actor James Caan Was With Colombo Crime Family

Salvatore ‘Sammy the Bull’ Gravano dropped a startling claim about The Godfather actor James Caan into a conversation with Megyn Kelly after Caan’s death Thursday at the age of 82.

Gravano appeared as a guest on the Thursday edition of The Megyn Kelly Show, during which she broke the news of Caan’s death to him as it happened.

“Breaking news — Uh, at this moment you just mentioned him. The movie Godfather and Sonny Corleone — James Caan was the actor that played that role — just died. Just got that news in — 82 years old,” Kelly said.

“James Caan?” Gravano asked. “Wow … Do you know he was hooked?”

“What do you mean?” Kelly jumped in.

“He was in the mob,” Gravano said bluntly.

Gravano begins to explain that the beloved actor was a well-known member of a popular crime family, even before the classic film was made.

“James Caan was in — was hooked in with the mob. That’s the guy who played, Sonny, right?” he added. “I was there when he came down and asked permission to be in that movie. I was there with Carmine Persico. Joe Colombo gave him the role … He was connected with the Colombo family.”

“When he was being cast for The Godfather, you’re saying he had this connection?” Kelly pressed.

“Yes. I mean, I was there when he came down and they … they said he’s an actor. He is coming down and they played the part. They brought him over to Carmine to ask permission,” Gravano clarified. “He asked for permission. Carmine told him, I’ll talk to Joe Colombo. I’ll make this happen.”

“I’m confused. Because James Caan was a successful actor — I think,” Kelly said visibly baffled. “He wasn’t in the mob like you were in the mob. You’re saying ties like connections. What? Friends? What does it mean?

“It’s an associate. It’s an associate of the mob. In other words, he’s on record now with the mafia as an associate. He’s not a made member. He’s not one of us, but he’s an associate of the Colombos … Just like (Frank) Sinatra was.”

