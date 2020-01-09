Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she “can’t think of anything dumber” than reallocating President Donald Trump’s war powers and control over foreign policy to Congress.

As Sanders gushed over Trump’s handling of Iran during a Thursday interview with Fox & Friends, she was asked for her thoughts on how Democrats are pursuing a resolution that would restrict Trump’s ability to authorize military action without congressional approval.

Her response:

“I can’t think of anything dumber than allowing Congress to take over our foreign policy. They can’t seem to manage to get much of anything done, I think the last thing we want to do is push powers into Congress’ hands and take them away from the president. Any Democrat that doesn’t understand that America is safer now that one of the most worst terrorists is rotting in Hell is completely naive and completely misses what we need to have in foreign policy, and the last thing I want to do is see them take power away from President Trump and put it into their own hands. I don’t think anything could be worse for America than that.”

Little reminder: Article 1, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution stipulates that Congress shall have power “to declare war, grant letters of marque and reprisal, and make rules concerning captures on land and water, to raise and support armies,” and also “to make rules for the government & regulation of the land & naval forces.”

