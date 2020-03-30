comScore

Slideshow: Photos of Hospital Ship USNS Comfort Arriving in NYC Capture America’s Coronavirus Crisis

By Caleb HoweMar 30th, 2020, 12:58 pm
Navy Hospital Ship USNS Comfort travels up the Hudson River as it heads to Pier 90 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to overwhelm medical infrastructure. Docked at Pier 90 on the West Side of Manhattan the hospital ship will provide another thousand beds for non-COVID-19 patients.

Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort arrived in New York City on Monday morning as part of the response to the Covid-19 crisis. It is intended to relieve stress on hospitals across the city so that they can handle Covid-19 cases more effectively.

“On behalf of all 19 million New Yorkers, we are very grateful for what the people of this nation have done for us and we will return the favor,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo in remarks at the pier.

The great ship, white with a red cross, passing the familiar skyline and pulling into port on a cloudy, gray morning, is fitting imagery and captures the feeling of this moment in America’s history.

It is a reminder of the gravity of the situation, but also a cause for hope in the city.

“The last time that this great hospital ship was here was in the wake of 9/11, where she served as respite and comfort for our first responders working around the clock,” said Rear Adm. John Mustin. “Our message to New Yorkers — now your Navy has returned, and we are with you, committed in this fight.”

The photos and videos of the ship arriving so perfectly encapsulate what America is facing they will no doubt become among the most iconic and indelible images of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this slideshow are some of those breathtaking, sobering, but hopeful photos.

Photos and videos are abundant on social media as well.

It is remarkable imagery for an unprecedented time.

