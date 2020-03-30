Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort arrived in New York City on Monday morning as part of the response to the Covid-19 crisis. It is intended to relieve stress on hospitals across the city so that they can handle Covid-19 cases more effectively.

“On behalf of all 19 million New Yorkers, we are very grateful for what the people of this nation have done for us and we will return the favor,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo in remarks at the pier.

The great ship, white with a red cross, passing the familiar skyline and pulling into port on a cloudy, gray morning, is fitting imagery and captures the feeling of this moment in America’s history.

It is a reminder of the gravity of the situation, but also a cause for hope in the city.

“The last time that this great hospital ship was here was in the wake of 9/11, where she served as respite and comfort for our first responders working around the clock,” said Rear Adm. John Mustin. “Our message to New Yorkers — now your Navy has returned, and we are with you, committed in this fight.”

USNS Comfort has arrived in NYC. It’s passing World Trade Center right now on the Hudson River. I can hear cheering from Jersey City. pic.twitter.com/a7kTK2dmQh — Kevin Rincon (@KevRincon) March 30, 2020

The photos and videos of the ship arriving so perfectly encapsulate what America is facing they will no doubt become among the most iconic and indelible images of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this slideshow are some of those breathtaking, sobering, but hopeful photos.

Photos and videos are abundant on social media as well.

LIVE: #USNSComfort arrives in New York in support of the DOD’s #COVID19 response efforts. (no sound) https://t.co/fajV9TUGSd — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) March 30, 2020

CNBC reports USNS Comfort arrives in NYC: “they are ready to help here”https://t.co/yHahv1Hx5N pic.twitter.com/nn0WmJNdMp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 30, 2020

This day will be remembered. The hospital capacity we add now will save lives. God bless New York. pic.twitter.com/6oniwJbYSx — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 30, 2020

This photo of the USNS Comfort crew standing against the backdrop of the Statue of Liberty 😭 pic.twitter.com/4cYTea2lbl — Svetlana Shkolnikova (@svetashko) March 30, 2020

It is remarkable imagery for an unprecedented time.

