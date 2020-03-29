Was Fox’s Jeanine Pirro Drunk on Saturday Night? Twitter Seems to Think So: ‘Boxed Wine is a Hell of a Drug’

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro drew a lot of attention from media observers who thought there was something off about her when she hosted her show on Saturday night.

The former judge first raised eyebrows among Fox viewers when she was 15 minutes late for her show, which was chalked up to “technical difficulties.”

Apparently Jeanine had “technical problems” but they have been worked out pic.twitter.com/19dyAlRxyZ — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 29, 2020

When Pirro showed up, her appearance was slightly unkempt while hosting the rest of her program.

It isn’t clear what (if anything) was going on with Pirro that night, but as clips of her show made the rounds on Twitter, there were a lot of people who became convinced that she was intoxicated. As of this writing, Pirro’s name is a trending topic, along with the hashtag “DrunkJeanine.”

if you drink on air does it need to be in a bag? asking for a friend — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 29, 2020

Invented a new cocktail that involves chugging bourbon from the bottle and then recording angry videos to send to my exes. I'm calling it the Judge Jeanine. — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) March 29, 2020

Tonight could be the end of Judge Jeanine Pirro. Fox News doesn't exactly have a lot of standards for its hosts. But showing up an entire segment late for your own show, and appearing to be severely drunk on-air, might be a bridge too far even for Fox:https://t.co/HrPMZLB7CC — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 29, 2020

New name for show: Happy Hour with Judge Jeanine. — Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) March 29, 2020

We're all handling quarantine in our own way. https://t.co/EG3416D5Tq — David Roberts (@drvox) March 29, 2020

Is it me or is Judge Jeanine shitfaced. pic.twitter.com/OOxwmHachC — Jerry Avenaim (@avenaim) March 29, 2020

Is Jeanine Pirro playing herself on SNL on Fox News tonight? https://t.co/xq9DWvnqNN — Grant Stern (@grantstern) March 29, 2020

🎶Shhhhhzhow me the way t’go home

I’m tired n’I wanna go t’bed

IIIIIIIII drank-a box a-wine about n’hour ago

An’ it got riiiii to my head🎶 https://t.co/iAo06CLbM3 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 29, 2020

Fox News is obviously a cancer, but it's a unique opportunity to watch the worst media creatures of their generation experience what should be humiliating career-ending meltdowns three times per week. https://t.co/7XeIKnnD6d — David Roth (@david_j_roth) March 29, 2020

