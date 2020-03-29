comScore

Was Fox’s Jeanine Pirro Drunk on Saturday Night? Twitter Seems to Think So: ‘Boxed Wine is a Hell of a Drug’

By Ken MeyerMar 29th, 2020, 9:39 am

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro drew a lot of attention from media observers who thought there was something off about her when she hosted her show on Saturday night.

The former judge first raised eyebrows among Fox viewers when she was 15 minutes late for her show, which was chalked up to “technical difficulties.”

When Pirro showed up, her appearance was slightly unkempt while hosting the rest of her program.

It isn’t clear what (if anything) was going on with Pirro that night, but as clips of her show made the rounds on Twitter, there were a lot of people who became convinced that she was intoxicated. As of this writing, Pirro’s name is a trending topic, along with the hashtag “DrunkJeanine.”

