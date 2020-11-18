Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) got extremely impatient, and eventually angry, with Wall Street Journal reporter Jimmy Vielkind —who asked the governor if New York City schools would close this week due to Covid-19 spikes.

During a Wednesday press conference, Cuomo repeatedly insisted that New York City schools would not close — becoming increasingly confrontational with Vielkind — mere minutes before Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced that New York City public schools would indeed be closing on Thursday.

Vielkind first asked the governor if New York City schools would be open Thursday, immediately earning an earful from Cuomo in return.

“What are you talking about?” Cuomo snapped at Vielkind before mimicking the reporter’s question. “Follow the facts!”

Vielkind explained that he’s confused by the facts, noting that many New York City parents are also confused by the governor’s plan.

“I’ll tell you what, Jimmy. They’re not confused. You’re confused,” Cuomo added. “Read the law and you won’t be confused.”

Cuomo then clarified that the schools would be open Thursday, according to state law — prompting another reporter to justify Vielkind’s questions.

“I don’t really care what you think. Of course, you agree with him, because you’re in the same business with him,” Cuomo shot back before insisting that the reporters actually know the answers to their own questions.

The governor broke down the color-coded zones in his state, explaining that once regions become an orange zone, the schools will close.

Vielkind walked through the regulations again, adding that New York Schools are also set to close if the infection rate hits three percent.

“Let’s do it again, for you, this maybe gets confusing over the days and nights,” Cuomo jeered. “Seven hundred school districts, they all set their own number. That’s their number unless they fall into a microcluster.”

Once the New York Times’ Jesse McKinley broke the news to Cuomo, following the governor’s heated exchanges with several reporters, he finally accepted that New York City schools would close on Thursday.

“That 3 percent, the mayor set, in my opinion, in a collaborative with the parents,” he said of de Blasio’s threshold for closing schools. “That was the agreement and the agreement should be honored.”

Watch above, via News 12 Bronx.

