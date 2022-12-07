‘Where Were Most of You?’ Kellyanne Conway Puts Senate Republicans on Blast After Herschel Walker Defeat

Republican strategist Kellyanne Conway ripped senators from her party for not standing firmly behind Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker in the days leading up to Tuesday’s key election.

Walker lost by fewer than 100,000 votes in a runoff that decided the balance of power in the Senate. Democrats won a 51-49 seat majority after Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Walker to give his party an outright majority in the upper chamber,

On Wednesday’s Hannity, Conway fumed about the GOP candidate apparently being left to fend for himself.

Conway first commented on changes in election procedures, before she noted running for office is no longer about whether the GOP candidate displays a requisite amount of loyalty to the country.

She said elections are now simply about collecting votes and connecting with voters.

She then railed against Walker’s fellow Republicans for abandoning him. After she called on the GOP to embrace early and mail-in voting, she wondered why the Georgia Republican faced a Democratic turnout and fundraising onslaught alone.

“These are the rules: we either adapt or die,” she said.

“To the 49 Republican senators, where were most of you?” she asked while making a plea to other elected Republicans to stand for their fellow party members. “Why weren’t you in Georgia?” Conway added:

They all should have been because they should’ve been there in some form, town hall, in person, saying the following. I served in the United States Senate with Raphael Warnock. He’s a terrible senator. He doesn’t represent Georgia. He’s not fit to serve. He voted for the Inflation Reduction Act that doesn’t do that. He said nothing when they pulled out of Afghanistan. He said nothing that Joe Biden has been to Delaware 174 days down to the border zero days.

“Where were the other senators to say, ‘I want Herschel Walker, not Raphael Warnock, in the Senate with me’?” she asked.

Watch above, via Fox News.

