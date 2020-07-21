White House Reporter Denies Calling Kayleigh McEnany a ‘Lying B*tch’

There was a moment from Kayleigh McEnany’s latest press briefing that has prompted some to ask whether or not a reporter called the White House press secretary a “lying bitch.”

Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett pressed McEnany on Tuesday with multiple questions about maintaining the integrity of America’s elections. When Halkett tried to follow-up by asking about vaccine research, McEnany scolded her for asking too many questions and moved on to another reporter.

That’s when Halkett said something that initially created a “Laurel or Yanny” phenomenon across political Twitter.

When the audio surfaced on social media, some people thought Halkett responded to McEnany’s shutdown by calling her a “lying bitch.”

Question for @KimberlyHalkett – Did you really say “Okay, you’re a lying bitch” about @PressSec pic.twitter.com/RcYr6kJZxK — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 21, 2020

Yeah, someone said, “Yeah, you’re a lying bitch.” https://t.co/mDTABJe3MO — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) July 21, 2020

RT if you think @KimberlyHalkett should lose her press pass for calling the @PressSec a “lying bitch” — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) July 21, 2020

Bye bye Al Jezeera.. no room in that briefing room for that.

Ametica supports Al Jezeera and the reporter getting bumped from the briefings. https://t.co/xdbaruDQC4 — 🇺🇸 ERIC BOLLING 🇺🇸 (@ericbolling) July 21, 2020

WOW: Fake news reporter calls @PressSec a "lying bitch" on live television. The White House needs to suspend their press credentials for improper conduct. So unacceptable!pic.twitter.com/1UyqBUUBso — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) July 21, 2020

Halkett responded to the charge against her by clarifying that she actually said “okay, you don’t want to engage.”

Thanks for asking @charliespiering … there's a lot of misreporting out there about that briefing. The answer to your question is, I DID NOT. What I said was, "OKAY, YOU DON'T WANT TO ENGAGE." https://t.co/xmu5YR7gXr — Kimberly Halkett (@KimberlyHalkett) July 21, 2020

As it were, there were a lot of people who agreed it’s more likely Halkett was commenting on McEnany’s refusal to engage:

“Okay you don’t want to engage.” or “Okay you’re a lying bitch.” Listen carefully to what you actually hear here.pic.twitter.com/OiNOO9uuU2 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) July 21, 2020

When you listen to this sound again, it doesn't seem like the reporter is calling @PressSec a "lying b*tch," it appears she is saying, "OK, you don't want to engage." pic.twitter.com/yhHDxLc9zB — Haley Victory Smith (@Haley_Victory) July 21, 2020

i hear “you don’t want to engage." https://t.co/DLgR9W6kNI — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 21, 2020

This is the slowed down audio. She clearly says, "Okay, you don't want to engage." https://t.co/63KYN6dLBU pic.twitter.com/HGWCvH4a1L — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) July 21, 2020

Nobody called McEnany a "lying bitch." When McEnany declined to continue responding to follow-ups, the reporter muttered, "OK, you don't want to engage." You don't even need to slow down the audio (https://t.co/apu5EdLI8Y) to hear the correct words clearly. pic.twitter.com/SsDkbojsIQ — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 21, 2020

This is quite obviously "Ok, you don't want to engage" and I'm not quite sure how anyone else heard anything else pic.twitter.com/VJxEMU1TZE — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 21, 2020

Some outlets and news followers also retreated from the accusation against Halkett and expressed regret for jumping to conclusions.

Previous tweet: deleted New tweet, a Trumpian "some are saying…" pic.twitter.com/BOWg7sPmD1 — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) July 21, 2020

Some reporters have pointed out that the reporter appears to have told White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, “OK, you don’t want to engage.” I am deleting my previous tweet given it is unclear what was said. — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) July 21, 2020

Went back and listened to that clip, it sounds like the WH correspondent is saying ‘you don’t want to engage’ — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 21, 2020

This is crazy… some psychology at play here because when people were saying "lying bitch," I heard it as clear as day… But when the other option was presented, that's what I hear. I think it's "okay you don't want to engage," deleted past tweets. https://t.co/KcA3DOK1Ym — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) July 21, 2020

I deleted this tweet expressing concern because a plausible alternative — "you don't want to engage" — has emerged. It appeared civil discourse in the WH briefing room had broken down. Thankfully not. pic.twitter.com/mRPyLGmo9S — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) July 21, 2020

It sounded so much like "lying bitch," but I slowed it down and she clearly says, "you don't want to engage," so I deleted the original tweet. Apologies. pic.twitter.com/pZuCQrHrt7 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) July 21, 2020

Watch above, via the Washington Post.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]