White House Reporter Denies Calling Kayleigh McEnany a ‘Lying B*tch’

By Ken MeyerJul 21st, 2020, 2:10 pm

There was a moment from Kayleigh McEnany’s latest press briefing that has prompted some to ask whether or not a reporter called the White House press secretary a “lying bitch.”

Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett pressed McEnany on Tuesday with multiple questions about maintaining the integrity of America’s elections. When Halkett tried to follow-up by asking about vaccine research, McEnany scolded her for asking too many questions and moved on to another reporter.

That’s when Halkett said something that initially created a “Laurel or Yanny” phenomenon across political Twitter.

When the audio surfaced on social media, some people thought Halkett responded to McEnany’s shutdown by calling her a “lying bitch.”

Halkett responded to the charge against her by clarifying that she actually said “okay, you don’t want to engage.”

As it were, there were a lot of people who agreed it’s more likely Halkett was commenting on McEnany’s refusal to engage:

Some outlets and news followers also retreated from the accusation against Halkett and expressed regret for jumping to conclusions.

Watch above, via the Washington Post.

