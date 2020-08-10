comScore

‘Ain’t the Smartest Tool in the Shed’: Smash Mouth Singer Mocked for Yelling ‘F*ck That Covid Sh*t!’ at Packed Concert

By Charlie NashAug 10th, 2020, 2:43 pm

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Smash Mouth signer Steve Harwell yelled “fuck that Covid shit” to a packed crowd at the band’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally concert in South Dakota on Sunday.

During Smash Mouth’s concert at the festival — which reportedly featured “midget bowling” and motorcycle shows — Harwell told the mostly mask-less crowd, “We’re all here together tonight! Fuck that Covid shit!”

According to Consequence of Sound, “Buffalo Chip organizers encouraged its attendees to follow CDC guidelines as it pertained to the pandemic. They promised that hand sanitizer would be readily available throughout the park, and that guests would be required to have a mask with them upon entering the amphitheater.”

“However, by the time Sunday night rolled around, thousands of leather-clad bikers disregarded any semblance of social-distancing for a chance to be front and center for Smash Mouth,” the outlet reported. “Not only that, but those required face coverings? They were nowhere to be seen.”

Social media users mocked Harwell’s comments and the crowd with lyrics from the band’s song All Star

Smash Mouth came to prominence in the late 90’s and early 00’s with a series of cover songs and the track All Star. The band received worldwide acclaim after being featured in the soundtrack for the movie Shrek.

