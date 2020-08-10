‘Ain’t the Smartest Tool in the Shed’: Smash Mouth Singer Mocked for Yelling ‘F*ck That Covid Sh*t!’ at Packed Concert

Smash Mouth signer Steve Harwell yelled “fuck that Covid shit” to a packed crowd at the band’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally concert in South Dakota on Sunday.

During Smash Mouth’s concert at the festival — which reportedly featured “midget bowling” and motorcycle shows — Harwell told the mostly mask-less crowd, “We’re all here together tonight! Fuck that Covid shit!”

🚨HAPPENING NOW🚨 The Buffalo Chip is attracting hundreds, if not thousands, due to the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (credit KOTATV) #SmashMouth #SouthDakota #Sturgis pic.twitter.com/3QyEtW7vi7 — Connor Matteson (@mattesontv) August 10, 2020

According to Consequence of Sound, “Buffalo Chip organizers encouraged its attendees to follow CDC guidelines as it pertained to the pandemic. They promised that hand sanitizer would be readily available throughout the park, and that guests would be required to have a mask with them upon entering the amphitheater.”

“However, by the time Sunday night rolled around, thousands of leather-clad bikers disregarded any semblance of social-distancing for a chance to be front and center for Smash Mouth,” the outlet reported. “Not only that, but those required face coverings? They were nowhere to be seen.”

Social media users mocked Harwell’s comments and the crowd with lyrics from the band’s song All Star

He ain’t the sharpest tool in the shed https://t.co/25oEkrZOd0 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 10, 2020

“i ain’t the sharpest tool in the shed” you said it yourself, smash mouth. https://t.co/FLPTnSEgYK — Jen Ramos 🇵🇭♿ | black lives matter (@jenmacramos) August 10, 2020

I have a finger and a thumb in the shape of an L on my forehead. https://t.co/nSTn7uILIl — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) August 10, 2020

your brain gets dumb but your head gets dumb? the years really don’t stop coming? what’s the best angle here https://t.co/Hoq7KHQKMz — karen han (@karenyhan) August 10, 2020

Your brain gets smart but your head gets dumb https://t.co/HNepsUMmMX — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) August 10, 2020

I mean he never claimed to be… (•_•) ( •_•)>⌐■-■ (⌐■_■) “the sharpest tool in the shed” YEAHHHHHHHHHHH https://t.co/DnJmw4nfgW — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) August 10, 2020

Somebody once told me the world is full of rona/

I ain’t the sharpest tool in the shed https://t.co/4FS1Uk8Klr — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) August 10, 2020

“I ain’t the sharpest tool in the shed…”

–Steve Harwell https://t.co/yc5RoNYJMd — Heather Antos (@HeatherAntos) August 10, 2020

Smash Mouth came to prominence in the late 90’s and early 00’s with a series of cover songs and the track All Star. The band received worldwide acclaim after being featured in the soundtrack for the movie Shrek.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]